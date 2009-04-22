Passion Pit: The next big indie-rock breakout band?

By Jeremy Medina
Updated August 04, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
Passion Pit

type
  • Music

Passion Pit have released a trippy-cool new video for “The Reeling,” confirming what I have long suspected: the electro-rock quintet are poised to be one of the year’s big indie breakouts. Lead singer Michael Angelakos’ near-falsetto could draw comparisons to MGMT, for better or for worse. I say better. People who liked OracularSpectacular should find plenty to like in both “The Reeling” and”Sleepyhead,” two tracks that will appear on the group’s forthcoming album Manners, due May 19.

Passion Pit’s Chunk of Change EP created some fervent chatter in the blogosphere when it was released last year. Internet hype or not, I haven’t been this jazzed about a band in ages. And as much as I enjoy the catchy exuberance of “Sleepyhead,” their new song “The Reeling” is much more sophisticated. The way all the differentelements of the song — the vocals, synths, samples, bass, drums, and more — coalesce proves they’ve already streamlined their sound, but have still maintained the most crucialelement: a killer hook. Oh, and that keyboard bit toward the endabsolutely slays me. (That’s a good thing!) Peter Bjorn and John’s “Nothingto Worry About” can step aside, I’ve found my new go-to electro-jam. Watch the videos for bothtunes below and decide: will indie darlings Passion Pit be one of 2009’s big breakoutbands?

Passion Pit: “The Reeling”

Passion Pit: “Sleepyhead”

