Passion Pit: The next big indie-rock breakout band?

Passion Pit have released a trippy-cool new video for “The Reeling,” confirming what I have long suspected: the electro-rock quintet are poised to be one of the year’s big indie breakouts. Lead singer Michael Angelakos’ near-falsetto could draw comparisons to MGMT, for better or for worse. I say better. People who liked OracularSpectacular should find plenty to like in both “The Reeling” and”Sleepyhead,” two tracks that will appear on the group’s forthcoming album Manners , due May 19.

Passion Pit’s Chunk of Change EP created some fervent chatter in the blogosphere when it was released last year. Internet hype or not, I haven’t been this jazzed about a band in ages. And as much as I enjoy the catchy exuberance of “Sleepyhead,” their new song “The Reeling” is much more sophisticated. The way all the differentelements of the song — the vocals, synths, samples, bass, drums, and more — coalesce proves they’ve already streamlined their sound, but have still maintained the most crucialelement: a killer hook. Oh, and that keyboard bit toward the endabsolutely slays me. (That’s a good thing!) Peter Bjorn and John’s “Nothingto Worry About” can step aside, I’ve found my new go-to electro-jam. Watch the videos for bothtunes below and decide: will indie darlings Passion Pit be one of 2009’s big breakoutbands?