Rod Blagojevich can't join 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' judge says

Looks like Rod Blagojevich’s reality-series dreams have ended before they began. The Chicago Sun-Times is reporting that a federal judge ruled today that the ex-Illinois governor cannot go to Costa Rica to film NBC’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, because the judge cannot be sure that Blagojevich will comply with the terms of his bail. “It’s way too soon. I don’t think this defendant in all honesty…fully understands the position he finds himself in,” said U.S. District Judge James Zagel. (Blagojevich has pled not guilty to 17 charges including racketeering and extortion.) According to a defense motion, he could have made $123,000 if he’d appeared on the show. NBC issued a statement saying, “NBC isdisappointed in the court’s decision today regarding Rod Blagojevich’sparticipation on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, but excited about thecasting announcement for the show this Friday. There are no plans to move the show to a location in the UnitedStates.”