Food Network cooks up eight new shows

Food Network has announced eight new programs, Variety reports. The shows include Chefs vs. City, in which two expert chefs will travel to a different city in each episode to compete against local chefs; and Extreme Cuisine With Jeff Corwin, in which Corwin will sample exotic foreign foods. Also debuting, and taking a cue from South Park, is What Would Brian Boitano Make?, in which the former Olympic figure skater will cook “amazing food for a new event in each episode,” according to Food Network.