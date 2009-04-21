Demetri Martin: Does he have what it takes to be a movie star?

In February, he launched his own sketch show on Comedy Central, Important Things With Demetri Martin. March brought a peek at his first big-screen lead role in Ang Lee’s Taking Woodstock (pictured), out this summer. And now it’s been announced that the mop-top comedy whiz will be acting opposite Brad Pitt in Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming Moneyball. It’s a good thing he’s ambidextrous; Demetri Martin must need both hands to field all the offers coming his way in Hollywood.

But does the comedian have what it takes to cut it as a big-screen star? Aside from bit parts in The Rocker and Analyze That, Martin doesn’t have any real movie credits at this point. And he rarely strays too far from his trademark deadpan persona in skits on his show.

Still, something tells us Martin is going to be around for a while. He certainly wouldn’t be the first brainy stand-up to jump onto the A-List; the careers of Steve Martin, Bill Murray, and Robin Williams speak for themselves. And while I’m not a huge fan of his TV series, anyone can recognize that it takes a huge amount of focus and talent to pull off a one-man show like his. Compared to that, the movie biz must seem like a piece of cake.