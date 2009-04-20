SAG National Board approves tentative deal with conglomerates

One major hurdle down, one major hurdle to go for the Screen Actors Guild: the union’s National Board on Sunday narrowly approved a two-year, tentative deal with the Hollywood studios. The SAG brass must now persuade the union’s 120,000 members to ratify the deal, and opposition is expected, according to Variety. SAG President Alan Rosenberg told the trade paper that he’ll oppose ratification because the new deal didn’t achieve residuals on some new media projects.

Undaunted, the SAG brass issued statements of hope that the proposed deal should fly with the members. Film and TV actors have been working without a contract since June of 2008. “This tentative agreement increased contributions to the SAG pension plan, increased minimums … and it tracks the new media provisions achieved by other entertainment industry unions,” said chief negotiator John McGuire. “The term of the agreement puts SAG in sync with the other unions.”

“We’re eager to get our members back to work,” added interim National Executive Director David White.