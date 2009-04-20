'Gossip Girl' spin-off poster: Where are the bangles?

Kate Ward
April 20, 2009 at 12:00 PM EDT

Gossip Girl

type
TV Show
genre
Drama
run date
09/19/07-12/17/12
creator
Josh Schwartz
performer
Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick
seasons
6
Current Status
Off Air

OMG. The poster for Valley Girls, The CW’s Gossip Girl spin-off following an ’80s-era Lily Van Der Woodsen (Brittany Snow), has leaked online. And though the police line-up pic helps muster mild excitement for the show, I will beg to differ with Mr. Perez Hilton, who claims Lily’s look is “a little stereotypical 1980s.” Oh yeah? So where are the bangles? Where’s the lace? The Aqua Net-enhanced ‘do? I have a hard time believing that a fashionable bad girl in Los Angeles wouldn’t be rocking the Madonna look 20-some years ago. 

Were you, like me, hoping for full-on ’80s camp for the spin-off?

