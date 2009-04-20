The Clipse and Kanye West's 'Kinda Like a Big Deal': Hear it here
Back in February, I got an exclusive sneak listen of the Clipse’s hotly-hyped collaboration with Kanye West,”Kinda Like a Big Deal.” I heard at the time that the track would beout March 9; that date wasn’t to be, but weeks of delays have only made anticipation for this pairing grow stronger. Today “Kinda Like a Big Deal” isfinally here. Rap’s smartest purists and its biggest pop superstar aretogether at last, and they sound every bit as unstoppable as I remembered. Give “Kinda Like a Big Deal” a listen below (or download it over at the Clipse’s own blog or Miss Info’s site), click over to see what I thought back in February after hearing an unmixed version, then let us know how you like this meeting of the minds.
