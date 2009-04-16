'South Park' and 'Reno 911!' teach us lessons

On South Park this week, young Stan learned the hard way that you shouldn’t cheat: his dad, Randy, helped him win the town’s Pinewood race-car derby by illegally souping up his little auto with a “superconducting magnet” with unintended consequences.

Through the warp-speed storytelling style that is making this season one of South Park‘s best, Stan and Randy’s victory brought a visit from some aliens. Plus the discovery of a mountain of “space cash” that was immediately divvied up by the leaders of the world, and, ultimately, the expulsion of Earth from the “Federation of Planets” forever. Sound complicated? Just remember: don’t cheat in a contest.