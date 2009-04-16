Bravo's A-List Awards: The five best moments and all the winners

3. The Real Housewives fashion show. Thirteen of the stars from Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise modeled fashions they bought at Fred Segal on a budget of $4,000 each (it’s tough times, people!). You can view them all and vote for your favorite here. They all deserve credit for getting their specifically tragic styles right on point. Thanks to “celebrity fashion expert” Paris Hilton, who provided some illuminating commentary that boiled down to her calling all of them “sexy bitches.”



4. Tori Spelling’s out-of-control speech for winning A-List Celebrity Autobiography for sTORI Telling.Here’s the full transcript: “Wow! So, I know what most of youhere tonight are thinking: Tori Spelling can write? I didn’t even knowshe could read! I can a little bit. Um, it took me a really long timeto be able to write this book, to be comfortable with myself and itwasn’t ’til I was at the point in my life where I was able to do whatmost people have been doing for years — laugh at me — that I was ableto do it. And once I got to that point, it was easy sailing. But, Iknow most people always thank people for believing in them — Iactually want to thank people that didn’t believe in me. I always saidif I ever won something — and I figured I’ll never win anything — Iwould always be like, ‘FU! Here’s to the haters! Thanks!’ But yeah, soI’d like to thank Chelsea Handler for remarkably… First off, I wannasay she’s rad. For remarkably thinking of new and funny ways to say I’mugly and stupid week after week and I was psyched to say that if I wontonight that I know that she’s here. Now, I’m just plain worried toleave because I don’t know if she’s gonna hold me down and beat me up– or try to feed me a sandwich. But either way, that’s cool. I justwanna thank all those amazing Internet bloggers out there that hate meday-to-day. I love you! You rock! Um, thank you for calling me a horseface, ummm, neck of a tortoise, bug-eyed, frog-eyed, hair that lookslike straw, and just plain fugly. You’re amazing! I just wanna thankthe people who did believe in me — my awesome husband Dean! And thankyou to the fans who voted on Bravo. And thank you to all my friends andall my gays out there! Yes, Kathy, some of your gays actually moonlighton the side as mine! So… thank you, I love you all!”