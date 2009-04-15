Rod Blagojevich on reality TV: Now, this I have to see

Okay, so we expected to see the Dennis Rodmans and the Chynas of the world join the cast of NBC’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, the Survivor-like reality series that puts 10 celebs in a Costa Rican jungle. But Rod Blagojevich? We knew the guy was a little trashy, since he, you know, allegedly tried to sell Barack Obama’s Senate seat . But who would have thought the disgraced Illinois governor would have reality show ambitions?

Appearing on Celebrity might be a step down for Blago’sresume, but I’m guessing the move will be an epic win for NBC,especially since the show premiered on ABC in 2003 to little fanfare. (After all, millions of viewers already tune in to watch Blago, a.k.a. Mayor Quimby, on The Simpsons, so who’s saying this will be any different?) Is it unsettling, though, to see politics and reality TV mix? A little, I admit. But I, for one, could not be happier with this news. The guy has zero chance of jump-starting his political career once again, so why not send him into a jungle with a series of has-beens? Better yet, instead of jail time, why not make Blago stay down in Costa Rica with Z-list celebs for the duration of his pending sentence? I’d say a few days with the Verne Troyers of the world is worse than several years in the penitentiary.