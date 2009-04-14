John McTiernan directs documentary claiming Karl Rove targeted Democrats

Die Hard director John McTiernan, who is awaiting a new indictment for allegedly lying to an FBI agent during the investigation of the Anthony Pellicano wiretapping scandal, has directed a documentary that claims Karl Rove pursued the Pellicano case as part of a general conspiracy under the Bush administration to prosecute Democrats. According to The New York Times, McTiernan does not expect to release The Political Prosecutions of Karl Rove commercially, but will make it viewable on the web site http://www.politicalprosecutions.org/. In the film, he claims that federal officials called for two of Hillary Clinton’s biggest contributors — Ron Burkle and Stephen Bing — to testify in the Pellicano case, and that Hillary Clinton was widely reported to have had help fromPellicano when the Bill Clinton-Gennifer Flowers scandal broke in 1992. McTiernan’s documentary proposes that the purpose of prosecuting Pellicano was to turn up dirt that could be used against Clinton if she’d become the Democratic presidential nominee. Sheena Tahilramani, a representative for Karl Rove, told The New York Times that he hadnot seen the documentary, but that “Accepting Mr. McTiernan’s wild theory requires notonly the suspension of willing disbelief, but of all mental activity.”