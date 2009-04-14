Jamie Foxx's Miley Cyrus tirade on Sirius: Too much?

You may know him now as the affable Oscar-winner/R&B star who gets buddies like Jake Gyllenhaal and Ron Howard to appear in his music videos. Many forget, though, that Jamie Foxx got his start on the far-raunchy spectrum of stand-up comedy.

The guy who once banked on a more dangerous brand of humor (see his turn on the boundary-goosing ’90s sketch show In Living Color) was in full effect yesterday on his Sirius radio show, Foxxhole — ripping into teen superstar and current box office queen Miley Cyrus in a brief, expletive-laced segment.

The catalyst? A caller singling out Cyrus’s recent displeasure with indie-rock demigods Radiohead, who refused to meet her backstage at this year’s Grammys (she later threatened on another syndicated radio show to “ruin them.”) Foxx responds incredulously, “Who is Miley Cyrus? She’s gonna ruin Radiohead’s career? The same Radiohead that gets paid a million dollars just to sample their songs?”

Cyrus, he goes on to say in an obviously jesting but possibly defamatory riff, should “make a sex tape and grow up. Get like Britney Spears and do some heroin. Do like Lindsay Lohan and start seeing a lesbian and get some crack in your pipe. Catch chlamydia on a bicycle seat…”That’s what I want.” Cubicle dwellers, grab your headphones for the full and very NSFW clip after the jump:

Granted,this would all be tiny potatoes were it not for the status of both stars — Foxx has a highly touted film, The Soloist, due out later this month, and Cyrus is quite possibly the most famous 16-year-old on the planet right now. But words said in a dank comedy-club basement are, like it or not, not the same as those heard instantly ’round the high-speed-connection universe.