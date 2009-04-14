Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' wins Monday in a waltz

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars pranced its way to a ratings victory on Monday night, with 19.1 million viewers, according to preliminary overnight ratings. The network had less happy results with its fledgling 10 p.m. series Castle. The Nathan Fillion starrer dipped to 7.6 million viewers, a drop of 1.7 million from the previous week. Still, the show wound up tied with NBC’s Medium, the most-watched program of the night for the Peacock network.