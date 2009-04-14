Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' wins Monday in a waltz

By Tim Stack
Updated April 14, 2009 at 12:00 PM EDT
Advertisement

Gossip Girl

type
  • TV Show

ABC’s Dancing With the Stars pranced its way to a ratings victory on Monday night, with 19.1 million viewers, according to preliminary overnight ratings. The network had less happy results with its fledgling 10 p.m. series Castle. The Nathan Fillion starrer dipped to 7.6 million viewers, a drop of 1.7 million from the previous week. Still, the show wound up tied with NBC’s Medium, the most-watched program of the night for the Peacock network.

TimeShowViewers (in millions)

8pm

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)
House (Fox)
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
Chuck (NBC)
Gossip Girl (The CW)

19.1
11.8
10.1
6.3
1.0 (repeat)

8:30pm

How I Met Your Mother (CBS)

9.6

9pm

Two and a Half Men (CBS)
24 (Fox)
Heroes (NBC)
One Tree Hill (The CW)

14.8
10.9
6.8
.9 (repeat)

9:30pm

Rules of Engagement (CBS)
Surviving Suburbia (ABC)

11.6
10.7

10pm

CSI: Miami (CBS)
Castle (ABC)
Medium (NBC)

13.3
7.6
7.6

Episode Recaps

Gossip Girl

Spotted: Serena, Dan, Blair, Chuck, Vanessa, and Nate — hooking up, breaking up, and freaking out. You know you love it! Xoxo!
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 6
rating
status
  • Off Air
creator
  • Josh Schwartz
stream service

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com