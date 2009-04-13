'The Tudors': Showtime renews drama for a fourth season

Fresh off of passing on a number of buzzworthy prospective pilots (including a spinoff of The L Word and a pilot written and directed by Tim Robbins), Showtime has announced it will renew historical drama series The Tudors for a fourth and final season, according to Variety. The 10-episode season will debut in the spring of 2010. Series creator and executive producer Michael Hirst will also be back to write each episode, which will conclude the saga of King Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) and chronicle his final two marriages and subsequent mental instability. The Tudors is one of the network’s top-rated series, with the third season’s April 5 premiere netting a cumulative total of 1.3 million viewers.