The 'Taking Woodstock' poster looks groovy, but can you read it, man?

From a design standpoint, the new poster for this summer’s Taking Woodstock is unquestionably far out and groovy. Director Ang Lee’s movie is about the guy (played by Comedy Central star Demetri Martin) who pretty much made the seminal 1969 Woodstock music festival possible — click here to catch the trailer — and this poster is a pitch-perfect recreation of the kind of multicolored, collage-y psychedelia that made up so many concert posters from that era. The faux folds and weathering are an especially choice touch.

But at the risk of coming off as a complete and utter square, I do have to ask: Other than the title, can you read this poster? I suppose when hung next to a bus stop, you’d have time to tweak your neck while scanning the tagline “A Generation Began in his Backyard.” But most posters are caught from afar, as you’re scuttling from the theater to the bathroom and back at your multiplex. It took me a good 30 seconds before I saw the text along the top touting that the film was from “the Academy Award winning director of Brokeback Mountain,” and you can just forget about making out the warped cast and crew fontage at the bottom. I think that’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s name at the right edge there, but I can’t really be sure.