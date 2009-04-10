The Must List: Week of April 12, 2009

MOVIES

OBSERVE AND REPORT

Seth Rogen’s Punch-Drunk Love? Taxi Driver with laughs? It’s hard to peg the fantastically skewed comedy from writer-director Jody Hill (The Foot Fist Way) about a bipolar mall cop in love with a makeup-counter girl (Anna Faris). It isn’t just Rogen’s ride: Celia Weston and Collette Wolfe give stellar performances.

GAMES

GUITAR HERO METALLICA

”Hit the Lights,” shredders, it’s here: 28 songs spanning the band’s career, plus 21 extra tunes from Seger to Slayer. Now you can get your thrash on as crazy as your neighbors will allow.

TV

MY BOYS on TBS

Like a little rom-com with your baseball? Well, sports columnist PJ (Jordana Spiro) is finally getting some love this season from crush Bobby (Kyle Howard). Hate mixing love and sports? There’s still the ­titular Boys, who do ­hilarious dude stuff like holding a mustache-growing contest. Look at that: Everyone wins!

TV

IN TREATMENT on HBO

Golden Globe winner Gabriel Byrne returns as therapist Paul Weston for season 2. Don’t fret about catching up — he’s got a whole new set of patients.

MUSIC

THE SOUNDSTAGE SESSIONS and LIVE IN CHICAGO, Stevie Nicks

With covers (”Crash Into Me”) and classics (”Rhiannon”), this CD and DVD remind us why Nicks defines cool.

DVD

THE READER on DVD

If you haven’t seen it yet, you must have wondered: Did lovely Kate Winslet really play a Nazi concentration-camp guard? Winslet’s steely commitment as the older, colder lover of a naive teen (David Kross) makes the character as compelling as she is compromised — while Ralph Fiennes is a worthy foil as the misled youth all grown up.

TV

”KIDS TALK RACE” on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’

As part of the series ”Black and White Now,” Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts ask kids about ethnicity. As usual, the smallest voices have the best answers.

TV

SURVIVOR: TOCANTINS on CBS

Jeff Probst is still the host with the most, but this season we’re obsessed with the curiosity that is Steven Seagal look-alike ”Coach.” Whatever you do, don’t put him in charge of the beans — or anything, for that matter.

MUSIC

COACHELLA

Planning to catch Paul McCartney at a festival this year? Then you’ll be sweating it at Coachella April 17-19, ’cause that’s his one and only. M.I.A., the Killers, Morrissey, and a slew of other acts will make for pretty decent company.

TV

Reader’s Choice

PARTY DOWN on Starz

Why, yes, that is the flawless Jane Lynch, filling out an ace cast in this cater-waiter version of The Office. With its doltish boss, clever writing, and impish sense of humor, the Rob Thomas/Paul Rudd-produced sitcom makes us want to join the Party. —Submitted by Josh

MUSIC

Reader’s Choice

”BOOM BOOM POW,” Black Eyed Peas

Seems like every other song on the radio is trying to be a club hit with distorted vocals, but the Black Eyed Peas have actually succeeded with their new track. Plus everyone and their Mom is saying ”I’m so three-thousand and eight, you so two-thousand and late.” —LK

TV

Reader’s Choice

THE NO.1 LADIES’ DETECTIVE AGENCY on HBO

Who knew what I was missing from my life was a woman of traditional build who becomes Botswana’s first female detective? —Eric

TV

Reader’s Choice

LITTLE DORRIT on PBS’ Masterpiece Classic

A fantastic cast takes on Dickens. If you missed any installment, you can watch it online here. —Liz P.

MUSIC

Reader’s Choice

”I COULD BREAK YOUR HEART ANY DAY OF THE WEEK,” Mandy Moore

She has grown into a much better artist than anyone would’ve guessed. —Karrah

TV

Reader’s Choice

HEROES on NBC

Holy crap, it’s back. Finally, after a long hiatus from being good. —Seth F.