Kanye West responds to 'South Park' mockery

What, you thought Kanye West wasn’t going to say anything after South Park accused him of being an egomaniacal gay fish (or whatever) last night? Of course he struck back today with a 234-word all-caps rant on his blog. But wait! Kanye’s latest post is free of the unhinged rhetoric we’ve come to expect when he addresses his detractors. Not a single “SQUID BRAINS” or “You’re f—ing trash” in sight. In fact, Kanye calls the South Park gag “PRETTY FUNNY” and admits that the “CRAZY EGO” he’s known for might have outlasted its usefulness: “I GOT A LONG ROAD AHEAD OF ME TO MAKE PEOPLE BELIEVE I’M NOT ACTUALLY AHUGE DOUCHE BUT I’M UP FOR THE CHALLENGE. I’M SURE THE WRITERS AT SOUTHPARK ARE REALLY NICE PEOPLE IN REAL LIFE.” Wow. He even embedded a YouTube clip of the very South Park episode that mocked him! (That clip has since been yanked from YouTube, but here’s the original in case you missed it.) Talk about killing ’em with kindness.