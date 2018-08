Director Quentin Tarantino will mentor the seven remaining American Idol finalists for next week’s “Idols at the Movies” performance night. Tarantino was famously a guest judge on the third season of Idol. Next week’s results show will feature Oscar winner and former Idol finalist Jennifer Hudson and Hannah Montana: The Movie star Miley Cyrus as guest performers.

Talk about it on PopWatch:

American Idol: Quentin Tarantino is next week’s mentor and I couldn’t be more thrilled