Why Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs' taste in music is as good as ours

I wasn’t the biggest fan of Matthew Sweet’s last album, Sunshine Lies. But the news that the singer-songwriter is reteaming with ex-Bangle Susanna Hoffs for a new album called Under the Covers Vol. 2 brightened my Monday considerably. On 2006’s Under the Covers Vol 1. the pair performed a slew of great ’60s tracks, including Bob Dylan’s “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” the Stone Poneys’ “Different Drum,” and UK folk-rock act Fairport Convention’s “Who Knows Where The Time Goes?” On Vol.2, which is out July 21, Sweet and Hoffs once again show impeccable taste (by which, of course, I mean their taste appears to be identical to mine) in tackling such ’70s songs as Little Feat’s “Willin’,” Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “Here Comes My Girl,” and Mott the Hoople’s “All The Young Dudes.” Meanwhile, Yes guitarist Steve Howe guests on the pair’s version of his band’s “I’ve Seen All Good People,” about which I’m more excited than is entirely reasonable.