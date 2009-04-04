Jade Goody laid to rest

Jade Goody was laid to rest today to the tune of the Beatles’ “Let it Be” in front of thousands of fans, who gathered 20 miles outside London to say goodbye to the UK reality star. The funeral for Goody—who died March 22 after losing her much-publicized year-long battle with cervical cancer—was held at St. John’s Church in Buckhurst Hill, Essex—where TV screens were set up to broadcast the service for Goody’s fans.

Goody’s husband, Jack Tweed, acted as one of six pallbearers at the service, and read a poem to his late wife. (“My life will never be the same without you by my side…grief almost too much to bear and difficult to hide.”)

Goody’s legacy will continue, however. The reality star wrote a cancer diary dedicated to her sons, which will be published this spring. Her publicist, Max Clifford, told reporters: “It’s a sad day. She was just a young woman…She will save an awful lot of lives because of her stand on cervical cancer. That in itself will be Jade’s legacy. She hasn’t been here long, but she’s achieved an awful lot.”