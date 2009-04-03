Madonna's adoption bid rejected by Malawi judge

A Malawi judge has rejected Madonna’s bid to adopt another child from the African country, according to the AP. A judge and lawyer, speaking to the AP anonymously, reportedly said the bid was shot down due to a requirement that prospective parents live in Malawi for at least 18 months before they can adopt. A judge waived that rule when Madonna took her adopted son David with her to London in 2006. It is unclear why Judge Esme Chombo ruled differently this time.

Madonna’s attempt to adopt 3-year-old Chifundo “Mercy” James has created outcry amongst activists who claim the girl would be better off with relatives.

UPDATE: Reuters reports that Madonna’s lawyer says the pop star is appealing the court ruling barring her from adopting a second child.

