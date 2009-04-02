'Heroes' star Hayden Panettiere: Is a producing career in her future?

Hayden Panettiere (Heroes) may be looking to expand her horizons beyond acting. Word is she is pitching a TV college drama around town that focuses on a female athlete who plays tennis. Though Panettiere is not looking to star, her timing is good: It has been a while since one of the broadcast networks aired a college-based drama that was worth watching (we miss you, Felicity, but not you, The Bedford Diaries). Panettiere, who is expected to return for another season of Heroes in the fall, is set to costar in the movie I Love You, Beth Cooper this summer.