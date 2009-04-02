HBO to dramatize life of legendary Hollywood lawyer Sidney Korshak

HBO is teaming with producer Robert Evans (The Godfather, Rosemary’s Baby) and Paramount Pictures to produce a six-hour mini-series that will tell the life story of epic Hollywood lawyer and “fixer” Sidney Korshak, according to Variety. The legendary figure, who died in January 1996, was a Chicago native who came to Tinseltown and used his connections with politicians, labor leaders, Hollywood types, and mobsters to broker deals in the showbiz sphere. Producers plan to root the story in writer Nick Tosches’ Vanity Fair article, “The Devil and Sidney Korshak.”