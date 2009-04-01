'Project Runway' lawsuit settled; season 6 to air this summer on Lifetime

After being orphaned for almost a year due to legal deadlock, the sixth season of Project Runway has finally found a home: on Lifetime, where it will air this summer. “NBC Universal, The Weinstein Company and Lifetime have resolved their disputes,” read a statement released today by NBC Universal, which owns Bravo, Runway‘s home for five seasons. “The Weinstein Company will pay NBCU for the right to move Project Runway to Lifetime. All of the parties are pleased with the outcome.” (When The Weinstein Co. announced last April that Runway would be movingto Lifetime, NBC Universal sued for breach of contract. Eventually, The WeinsteinCo. countersued NBC Universal for allegedly failing to properly promote season 5, and Lifetime then sued both parties.)

Also in a statement, Lifetime Networks President and CEO Andrea Wong said: “I couldn’t be more excited that Lifetime will bring its viewers anamazing, all-new season of Project Runway this summer. As thehighest-rated cable network for women, Lifetime is the perfect home forthis outstanding program as well as its companion series, Models of theRunway. All of us at Lifetime are thrilled to move forward with Heidi,Tim, Nina, Michael, The Weinstein Company and the entire Project Runwayteam.”

As for Harvey Weinstein, the Bravo statement quoted him as saying, “‘I want to personally congratulate [President and Chief Executive Officer of NBC Universal] Jeff Zuckerand NBCU on their success in the litigation and thank Jeff forresolving this in a professional manner. We look forward to workingtogether on our ongoing projects.'” And in a statement of his own, Weinstein looked forward to not only the next five seasons of Runway (on Lifetime), but also spin-off shows Models of the Runway and Project Pygmalion. “With these upcoming shows and the success of our new series The No. 1 Ladies Detective Agency on HBO, we are very excited aboutthe continued growth of The Weinstein Co’s television division,” Weinstein said. “We arealso looking forward to working with NBC Universal on the upcomingtheatrical release of Inglourious Basterds and the continueddevelopment of other projects together.”