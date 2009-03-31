'Friday Night Lights': Zach Gilford talks about the show's renewal and if he'll return, too

Friday Night Lights will be back for two more seasons, but Zach Gilford ‘s days in Dillon could be over. Barring an unlikely academic meltdown, Gilford’s put-upon quarterback Matt Saracen will graduate this season from Dillon High, following the lead of Jason Street (Scott Porter) and “Smash” Williams (Gaius Charles), who previously bid their adieus. (Minka Kelly and Adrianne Palicki are also rumored to be moving on, so FNL might be facing some serious rebuilding.)

In a recent conversation with EW, Gilford said he was excited about the show’s renewal but acknowledged that executive producer Jason Katims recently told him that Saracen’s fate remains undecided. Still, he hasn’t abandoned all hope. “I think there’s a lot of stuff that could keep him around,” suggests the 27-year-old actor, who stars in the upcoming movie Post-Grad, opposite Alexis Bledel. “The fact that Matt’s dating the coach’s daughter and his best friend will still be in high school. But they have to make sure it’s done in a way that will still keep the show about what the show’s supposed to be about, which is the high school football team.”