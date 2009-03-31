'Footloose' on hold with Zac Efron out?

A source close to the remake of the ’80s box-office smash Footloose tells EW that the movie-musical is now on hold while Paramount decides whether to move forward without Zac Efron in the lead. The source also denied recent Internet reports that Gossip Girl heartthrob Chace Crawford tested for the role last weekend.

Efron (pictured, left) was originally attached to project in the role made famous in 1984 by hip-swivelling bad boy Kevin Bacon (pictured, right). Last week, EW reported that the High School Musical star pulled out of the project after more than a year and a half when his advisers cautioned against doing another musical and becoming pigeonholed before he had the chance to establish himself in a variety of genres.

At the time, the studio insisted that that plans for the project were still full steam ahead, with or without Efron: “While Zac is no longer attached, we remain excited and committed to the collective brain trust of Kenny Ortega, Neil Meron, and Craig Zadan, who will reinvigorate the franchise.”

But the source now claims that the film is actually holding pattern until Paramount makes up its mind whether or not an Efron-free Footloose is a one they want to ultimately bankroll.

