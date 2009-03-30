Zack Snyder's 'Sucker Punch': Emily Browning takes over lead role

Emily Browning (The Uninvited) will replace Amanda Seyfried in Zack Snyder’s action fantasy Sucker Punch for Warner Bros. The Australian-born Browning is probably best known for her role as Violet in 2004’s Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events. Seyfried had received the offer and was very interested in the starring role as an insane asylum inmate who loses herself in a fantasy world where she dreams about escaping with her fellow inmates. But she had to decline due to scheduling conflicts with the fourth season of Big Love. (HBO wouldn’t release Seyfried from her shooting schedule.) Shooting on Sucker Punch is set for the fall. Evan Rachel Wood, Vanessa Hudgens, Abbie Cornish, and Emma Stone are all still in talks to costar.