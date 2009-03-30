Green Day's 'American Idiot' to become stage musical

Green Day’s 2004 album American Idiot — composed as a disaffected punk opera about a suburban kid-turned-drug dealer — will get its due as a stage musical when it opens the 2009-10 season at the Berkeley Repertory Theater, Variety reports. Spring Awakening Tony winner Michael Mayer will direct and cowrite the script with Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. The Grammy-winning concept album sold 12 million copies and has been compared to The Who’s Tommy, which became a Broadway hit in 1993, though there are no Broadway plans for Idiot as of yet.

