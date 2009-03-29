'The Haunting in Connecticut' posters: Please go away!

As my pal Josh Rich reported earlier today, The Haunting in Connecticut made a decent amount of money this weekend, racking up $23 million. Well, good for it. I have nothing against this movie per se — sorry, I haven’t seen it — but I was hoping that perhaps after its opening weekend, I wouldn’t have to look at that kid barfing up gawd knows what on those gawd-awful posters anymore. (Thanks to EW intern Aly Semigran who snapped this shot on Friday afternoon.) But now that the flick has made some dough, I fear the damn ads are gonna linger for a while. I guess I’ll have to take a different route to the subway each morning because on a certain stretch of 14th Street here in Manhattan, there is an entire block plastered with shot after shot of that poor kid and that amorphous creepy thing coming out of his mouth. If the visual assault must continue, I guess I kind of want to know what, exactly, is being vomited? Is it a ghost? A tree? Huh? Can any of you tell me?