The U.K. Office star Ricky Gervais will co-write, produce, and direct coming-of-age tale The Men at Pru for Sony, according to Variety. Stephen Merchant, who worked with Gervais on The Office and Extras, among other projects, will join him on the movie, which centers around a group of men working in insurance in the 1970s. Gervais will appear in a supporting role. Production is slated to begin this summer.