Essence Music Festival announces its 2009 lineup

The Essence Music Festival celebrates its 15th anniversary this year with a fabulous all-star lineup featuring everyone from Beyonce, Ne-Yo, and Maxwell to Keri Hilson, Salt N Pepa, and Al Green. The three-day R&B, soul, and hip-hop extravaganza kicks off on July 3 in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale today, with prices ranging from $51-$200 and weekend packages running $153-$545. Check out the full day-by-day roster of performers after the jump and let me know what you think. If you ask me, it looks like this event is going to be hotter than July. Road trip, anyone?