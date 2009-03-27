Essence Music Festival announces its 2009 lineup
The Essence Music Festival celebrates its 15th anniversary this year with a fabulous all-star lineup featuring everyone from Beyonce, Ne-Yo, and Maxwell to Keri Hilson, Salt N Pepa, and Al Green. The three-day R&B, soul, and hip-hop extravaganza kicks off on July 3 in New Orleans. Tickets go on sale today, with prices ranging from $51-$200 and weekend packages running $153-$545. Check out the full day-by-day roster of performers after the jump and let me know what you think. If you ask me, it looks like this event is going to be hotter than July. Road trip, anyone?
Friday, July 3:
Main stage: Beyonce, John Legend, Ne-Yo, Salt N Pepa, DJ Soul Sister
Superlounges: Eric Benet, Sharon Jones & the Dap Kings, Solange, Sierra Leone Refugee All Stars, Keri Hilson, Marva Wright, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Preservation Hall Jazz Band Revue, Dwele, DJ Captain Charles, DJ Jubilee, DJ Dynamite Dave Soul, DJ EF Cuttin
Saturday, July 4:
Main stage: Maxwell, Anita Baker, Robin Thicke, Charlie Wilson, Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Soul Sister
Superlounges: Ledisi, Janelle Monae, Zap Mama, Irvin Mayfield, Dan Dyer, Little Freddie King, DJ Captain Charles, DJ Jubilee, DJ Dynamite Dave Soul, DJ EF Cuttin
Sunday, July 5:
Main stage: Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Lionel Richie, Al Green, Teena Marie, En Vogue, DJ Soul Sister
Superlounges: Raphael Saadiq, Lalah Hathaway, Melanie Fiona, Ryan Leslie, Blind Boys of Alabama, The Knux, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Ave All Stars, Rebirth Brass Band, DJ Captain Charles, DJ Jubilee, DJ Dynamite Dave Soul, DJ EF Cuttin
- More from EW’s Music Mix:
Beyonce vs. Ciara: Video déjà vu?
- Keri Hilson’s ‘Knock You Down’ video: Will it make her a star?
- Janelle Monae: The next big thing?
Comments