Kanye, Santigold, and Lykke Li in the new N.A.S.A. video: I can't stop watching

Kanye West, Santigold, and Lykke Li made three of my favorite songs of last year: “Heartless,” “L.E.S. Artistes”, and “I’m Good, I’m Gone.” So when I say “Gifted,” a track the trio recorded together on the recent N.A.S.A. album The Spirit of Apollo, is a dream-team collaboration, I mean it — in a butterflies-in-the-stomach, having-trouble breathing kind of way. Naturally, the hyperactive synth-based track does not disappoint. And while the brand-new animated video sadly doesn’t feature any of them in the flesh, it fits within the N.A.S.A project’s collaborative nature. (N.A.S.A. is comprised of dozens of DJ’s in both North and South America.) Five years in the making, Spirit of the Apollo also features Tom Waits, Karen O, Method Man, and a posthumous appearance from ODB. But I’d say “Gifted” is the album’s go-to track. Watch the video below.

