'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson eyeing romantic drama 'Memoirs'?

Sources tell EW that Summit Entertainment, the studio behind Twilight, is talking to its favorite vampire, Robert Pattinson, about starring in the project Memoirs. Neither the studio nor Pattinson’s agents would confirm the star’s involvement. The spec script, from young writer Will Fetters, which wound up on 2008’s Black List, centers on two college students who have both experienced personal loss, who fall in love and heal their fractured families. Hollywoodland director Allen Coulter is negotiating to direct the script and screenwriter Jenny Lumet (Rachel Getting Married) is working on the rewrite. Pattinson is currently in preproduction on the Twilight sequel New Moon and is already signed on to the third film in the series, Eclipse.