Liam Neeson: Status of his in-production film, 'Chloe,' uncertain

Chloe, Liam Neeson’s current project that he had been filming in Toronto opposite Julianne Moore and Amanda Seyfried, was days away from completion when Neeson’s wife, Natasha Richardson, was fatally injured on a ski slope in Montreal. While we reported earlier that the production helmed by director Atom Egoyan is continuing without Neeson, the Academy Award-nominated actor will have to return to Toronto at some point to finish up one-to-two days of shooting. “We’re just waiting to hear from Liam on what he wants to do,” a source within the production told EW. “We’re not sure about anything.” Chloe centers on a doctor who hires an escort to seduce her husband, whom she suspects of cheating.