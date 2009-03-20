Blind item: Guess the suicide shocker!

Sitting down? ‘Cause you’ll want to be when you hear what I have to say.

A major character on a show we are obsessed with will commit suicide before the season is over — and no one will see it coming. The shocking death will send shockwaves through the show and the fallout will be immense.

Spoilerphobes may want to hit the nearest exit, because I’m about to give you a hint…

I learned of this death after I compiled my 2009 season-ending death chart, so it is not reflected on there. And it may never

be. It’s a DEFCON 1 spoiler, so I’m proceeding with the utmost caution.

I may, at some point between now and when the episode airs, stealthily

update the chart with this catastrophic development. Or I may not. Just

to be safe, you may want to refresh the page at least once a day.

In the meantime, let’s get those guesses flowing in the comments section. Just to recap what we know:

• Major character

• Major show

• Not featured in death chart

Let the speculation begin…

Oh, and to my many sources/friends/family/EW bosses, don’t waste your

time grilling me for extra clues. This blind item’s staying blind. For