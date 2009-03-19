Ratings: 'American Idol' leads Wednesday as ABC dramas suffer

Annie Barrett
March 19, 2009 at 12:00 PM EDT

Last night’s American Idol elimination performed its usual feat of sweeping Wednesday night. Meanwhile, ABC’s new Portia de Rossi comedy Better Off Ted debuted to a decent 5.6 million, but the net’s hour-longs took a dip: Life lost 20 percent of last week’s audience, while Lost‘s total viewership for last night’s episode was down 14 percent from its previous new episode and down 20 percent from its season 5 premiere. The CW’s Top Model lost 20 percent from last week as well.

 

   

   

      

      

      

   

   

      

      

      

   

   

      

      

      

   

   

      

      

      

   

   

      

      

      

   

 

Time Show Viewers (in millions)
8:00 p.m. Lie to Me (Fox)
The New Adventures of Old Christine (CBS)
Scrubs (ABC)
America’s Next Top Model (The CW)
Chopping Block (NBC)		 10.0
7.4
5.7
3.6
3.5
8:30 Gary Unmarried (CBS)
Better Off Ted (ABC)		 7.6
5.6
9:00 American Idol (Fox)
Criminal Minds (CBS)
Lost (ABC)
Life (NBC)
90210 (The CW)		 23.1
13.5
9.1
4.2
0.9 (repeat)
10:00 CSI: NY (CBS)
Law & Order (NBC)
Life On Mars (ABC)		 12.7
7.1
5.3

