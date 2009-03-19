Keith Urban debuts new album, track by track, on iLike (which I love)

Keith Urban’s new album, Defying Gravity, hits stores March 31, but in the meantime, he’s debuting one full track a day on his iLike page for free. You even get a video from him introducing that day’s release (watch him talk about “Kiss A Girl,” a song that will make you want to buy said new album if his single, “Sweet Thing,” already hasn’t, after the jump).

I’ve cheered Keith Urban on PopWatch before for his ability to “do it right” live. (Multiple times.) And now I’ve gotta hand it to him for his marketing. When money is tight, people are less likely to gamble on an entire album. Give them a free, easy listen to full tracks and you remove the risk. Defying Gravity sounds like it will be money well spent.