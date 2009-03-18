'American Idol': Sorry, Paula! This is no two-way race!

I cannot say tonight’s Grand Ole Opry-themed edition of American Idol gave us the kind of magical, “whoa mama I just saw a star up thar!” performance that we’d seen multiple times (think “Daydream” or “Hello” or “Imagine” or “Love Is a Battlefield” or “Crazy on You”) by this point in season 7. But that’s not to say I’m not excited by the take-home message of tonight’s two-hour telecast.

The judges have been (not so subtly) driving home the idea that season 8 was a two-way, or at best a three- or four-way race. But while Lil Rounds, Adam Lambert, and Danny Gokey all performed well enough that they shouldn’t have any problem making the Idol tour, four or five key rivals tonight served notice that they are (as Randy Jackson likes to say) “in it to win it, Dawgs!” And, as an Idoloonie who gets a little sour and cranky when by mid-March, you pretty much know which contestants will be the last two standing, I’ve got to give a seal-clapping, not-entirely-steady standing O to said singers. Place your bets, ladies and gents, we’ve got ourselves a horse race!