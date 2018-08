type Music Current Status In Season performer Keri Hilson

We gave it a B+

With assists from talented friends like Timbaland, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West, Keri Hilson — who’s penned songs for Britney Spears and Usher, among others — gracefully emerges from behind the scenes with In a Perfect World…, a seductive debut CD full of slick, radio-friendly cuts. B+

