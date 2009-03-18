'Moonlight' star Alex O'Loughlin wants to play (a) doctor, and I'm fine with that.

As our own Michael Ausiello reported yesterday , Moonlight‘s Mick, Alex O’Loughlin , is thisclose to signing on for the CBS pilot Three Rivers, a medical drama about organ transplants told from the point of view of the doctor, the recipient and the donor. The Hollywood Reporter has fleshed out his would-be character, “Dr. Andy Yablonski, the workaholic head of theteam of organ donor transplants who is separated from his wife andlives in a motel near the hospital.”

Many thoughts running through my head right now: Separated from his wife and living in a “motel” means he’s gonna get some, right? But could “workaholic” mean he won’t? (I will not stand for that, CBS.) Am I now rooting for Three Rivers to get a pickup over Miami Trauma, the CBS drama pilot starring Jeremy Northam? His character was described as “a likable but enigmatic new doctor on the traumaward.” I can’t tell if he’ll be getting any from that! (Decisions. Decisions. Pick one, PopWatchers.) And will O’Loughlin’s have an edge because he signed a holding deal with CBS last August, so clearly the network wants his female following him? (Maybe not. NBC signed Gilmore Girls‘ Lauren Graham to a development deal in 2007, but nothing came of it. That’s why she’s got a pilot, Let It Go, at ABC now.)