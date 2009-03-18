'Moonlight' star Alex O'Loughlin wants to play (a) doctor, and I'm fine with that.
As our own Michael Ausiello reported yesterday, Moonlight‘s Mick, Alex O’Loughlin, is thisclose to signing on for the CBS pilot Three Rivers, a medical drama about organ transplants told from the point of view of the doctor, the recipient and the donor. The Hollywood Reporter has fleshed out his would-be character, “Dr. Andy Yablonski, the workaholic head of theteam of organ donor transplants who is separated from his wife andlives in a motel near the hospital.”
Many thoughts running through my head right now: Separated from his wife and living in a “motel” means he’s gonna get some, right? But could “workaholic” mean he won’t? (I will not stand for that, CBS.) Am I now rooting for Three Rivers to get a pickup over Miami Trauma, the CBS drama pilot starring Jeremy Northam? His character was described as “a likable but enigmatic new doctor on the traumaward.” I can’t tell if he’ll be getting any from that! (Decisions. Decisions. Pick one, PopWatchers.) And will O’Loughlin’s have an edge because he signed a holding deal with CBS last August, so clearly the network wants
his female following him? (Maybe not. NBC signed Gilmore Girls‘ Lauren Graham to a development deal in 2007, but nothing came of it. That’s why she’s got a pilot, Let It Go, at ABC now.)
