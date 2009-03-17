'American Idol': What should the Top 11 sing for Grand Ole Opry Night?

True confessions time: My knowledge of country music is limited, and my knowledge of the “music popularized by members of the Grand Ole Opry” stretches the outer definitions of the word “knowledge.” But is that gonna stop me from suggesting songs for tonight for the top 11 contestants of American Idol ‘s eighth season? Can I get a “Hell naw”?

For the record, those cantankerous pranksters over at Vote For The Worst claim they’ve got an early list of songs that the current batch of Idol hopefuls were allowed to choose from (click here to see it); interestingly enough, an Idol spokesperson declined to comment on its accuracy. (Hmmm!) From that list, I am truly hoping we hear none of the following tonight: Dolly Patron’s “I Will Always Love You” (yes, Lil, I’m talkin’ to you!); Martina McBride’s “A Broken Wing” (overdone-on-Idol alert); Trace Adkins’ “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk”; Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places”; Johnny Cash’s “I Walk the Line” (done too well by Daughtry back in season 5, thanks); and Trisha Yearwood’s “How Do I Live.” And note to the four remaining female contestants: I know you might be tempted to cover Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus Take the Wheel,” “Before He Cheats,” or “Last Name,” but do you really think it’s wise to put your vocal up against that of a megapopular former Idol champ in her chart-topping prime?Nyet!