ABC schedules season finale dates

Loving this season of Lost? Well, you only have two more months to enjoy it. ABC has scheduled the series finales for most of its line-up. The network has set the possible series finales for Scrubs and According to Jim for May 6 and May 5, respectively, while fellow sitcom Samantha Who? is set to end its season April 30. Lost will end its fifth season May 13, Variety reports, Grey’s Anatomy will bow out May 14, and Desperate Housewives will wave goodbye to at least one character by May 17. The network has selected end dates for Private Practice and Brothers and Sisters as well (April 30 and May 10). ABC has also set the dates for their reality series: Dancing With the Stars is scheduled to end May 19, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition May 17, America’s Funniest Home Videos May 15, and Wife Swap and Supernanny May 1. As for ABC’s freshman series? In the Motherhood will wrap up April 30, Better Off Ted April 29, Castle May 11 and Cupid May 12.