Welcome to The Music Mix!

We here at EW listen to tons of music every day, and we spend possibly even more time talking about those tunes. Our newest microsite, The Music Mix, is all about including you in those conversations. Starting this week, you can expect to see breaking music news, exclusive downloads and streams, music commentary, interviews with music superstars, on-the-scene concert reviews, festival coverage, original video content (like Whitney Pastorek’s backstage Grammys interview with Sugarland, below), and much more. And we can’t wait to hear what you, our readers, have to say about all of that. So swing by The Music Mix today and let us know what you think — then come back tomorrow for an encore.