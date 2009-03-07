'Watchmen' earns $25.1 mil at the box office on Friday

Watchmen type Book

Friday’s box office estimates are in, and Watchmen walked away with a hefty $25.1 million gross on its first full day of release, according to Media by Numbers. That sum is pretty much in line with expectations, and it portends an opening-weekend haul exceeding $60 mil.

Director Zack Snyder’s adaptation of Alan Moore’s landmark comic kicked off its freshman frame with a $4.6 mil take from screenings that started on Friday at midnight; that initial figure is included in the full day’s $25.1 mil total. By comparison, on its opening weekend, Snyder’s previous R-rated graphic-novel adaptation, 300, earned $2.5 mil in Friday midnight shows, but it banked an even more impressive $28.1 mil on its first full day, en route to a $70.9 mil debut.

Friday’s box office rankings, including the other top contenders at the multiplex, are below, and please check back here on Sunday for a full weekend recap in the Box Office Report.

1. Watchmen — $25.1 mil

2. Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail — $2.6 mil

3. Taken — $2.3 mil

4. Slumdog Millionaire — $2 mil

5. He’s Just Not That Into You — $1.4 mil