'Twilight': Dakota Fanning will star in 'New Moon'

By Joshua Rich
Updated July 30, 2020 at 09:41 AM EDT
Dakota Fanning is set to star in the Twilight sequel New Moon, EW has confirmed. The actress will play Jane, a member of Italy’s evil Volturi, in the anticipated movie, which opens in November. She had been in talks to appear in the film ever since she was offered the role in January. “It would be

really cool to do it,” the 15-year-old Fanning told EW at the January premiere of her most recent release, Push, which was also produced by Twilight‘s studio, Summit Entertainment. “I am a very big fan of the books. I read them all

and Jane is an interesting part.” Shooting on the movie starts this month in Vancouver. People.com first reported the news today.

Twilight sequel: Who would you recast?

