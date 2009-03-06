How do celeb Twitterers stack up?

Addictive

Ashton Kutcher

Followers: 227,200*

Sample tweet: ”feels like a slow news day. I have to be careful not to say anything too stupid.”

Demi Moore

Followers: 64,700

Sample tweet: ”we are watching True Lies but MrK fell aleep again….put the movie on pause..oh wait his [sic] awake now hehehehe”

John Mayer

Followers: 80,300

Sample tweet: ”I just voted on People’s ‘Is John ? Mayer a Keeper?’ poll. I clicked ”Love Him” but ”Lose Him” is winning at 63%.”

Lily Allen

Followers: 53,200

Sample tweet: ”@perezhilton god, you’re like so obsessed with me its embarassing [sic].”

Ryan Seacrest

Followers: 23,400

Sample tweet: ”Should I be embarrassed that? I like the new miley song – ”the climb”? ok…back to work”

Britney Spears

Followers: 275,700

Sample tweet: ”Spending a rainy day with my boys watching movies.”

MC Hammer

Followers: 167,100

Sample tweet: ”Chicago, a little rain, a little cold….. I’m changing planes… man..? forgot my coat !!! too much Cali Sunshine in my head !”

Martha Stewart

Followers: 35,900

Sample tweet: ”the snow is paralyzing new yorkers- they are a bunch of wimps”

Taylor Swift

Followers: 29,200

Sample tweet: ”please don’t panic, I didn’t cut my hair.”

Snoop Dogg

Followers: 27,700, Sample tweet: ”btw just recorded a westcoast classizzle. bout to bang this in my car”

Pointless

*Follower Totals as of March 3, 2009