How do celeb Twitterers stack up?

EW Staff
March 06, 2009 at 05:00 AM EST

Addictive

Ashton Kutcher
Followers: 227,200*
Sample tweet: ”feels like a slow news day. I have to be careful not to say anything too stupid.”

Demi Moore
Followers: 64,700
Sample tweet: ”we are watching True Lies but MrK fell aleep again….put the movie on pause..oh wait his [sic] awake now hehehehe”

John Mayer
Followers: 80,300
Sample tweet: ”I just voted on People’s ‘Is John ? Mayer a Keeper?’ poll. I clicked ”Love Him” but ”Lose Him” is winning at 63%.”

Lily Allen
Followers: 53,200
Sample tweet: ”@perezhilton god, you’re like so obsessed with me its embarassing [sic].”

Ryan Seacrest
Followers: 23,400
Sample tweet: ”Should I be embarrassed that? I like the new miley song – ”the climb”? ok…back to work”

Britney Spears
Followers: 275,700
Sample tweet: ”Spending a rainy day with my boys watching movies.”

MC Hammer
Followers: 167,100
Sample tweet: ”Chicago, a little rain, a little cold….. I’m changing planes… man..? forgot my coat !!! too much Cali Sunshine in my head !”

Martha Stewart
Followers: 35,900
Sample tweet: ”the snow is paralyzing new yorkers- they are a bunch of wimps”

Taylor Swift
Followers: 29,200
Sample tweet: ”please don’t panic, I didn’t cut my hair.”

Snoop Dogg
Followers: 27,700, Sample tweet: ”btw just recorded a westcoast classizzle. bout to bang this in my car”

Pointless

*Follower Totals as of March 3, 2009

