Heath Ledger's Oscar will go to Michelle Williams

The Academy Award that Heath Ledger won for his supporting performance in The Dark Knight will go to Michelle Williams, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Oscar will then pass to Heath and Michelle’s 3-year-old daughter, Matilda, when she turns 18 years old. Since last month’s ceremony, there had been some question as to whether Ledger’s family, who accepted the award on his behalf, would hold on to the Oscar themselves until Matilda was 18. But Academy spokesperson Leslie Unger told the Los Angeles Times that the statue will be delivered to Williams once it has been affixed with an engraved plate sometime in the near future.