'Gossip Girl' prequel: Andrew McCarthy helps us fill out the family tree
McCarthy: Roger Kisby/Getty Images; Lagerfelt: Giovanni Rufino/The CW; Snow: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; Rutherford: Giovanni Rufino/The CW; Ritter: David Livingston/Getty Images; Paolo: Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Get ready to feel about a billion years old. Andrew McCarthy is going to play Serena van der Woodsen’s grandfather. He’s playing Lily’s dad on the Gossip Girl spin-off prequel, and who better to take us back to the ’80s than a former Brat Packer?
While we’re still waiting to find out who’ll be the younger version of CeCe “judgemental drunk grandma” Rhodes (Cynthia Watros?), McCarthy at least means we can sketch out the family tree. Behold:
