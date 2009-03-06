'Gossip Girl' prequel: Andrew McCarthy helps us fill out the family tree

By Margaret Lyons
Updated July 29, 2020 at 04:44 PM EDT
Advertisement
McCarthy: Roger Kisby/Getty Images; Lagerfelt: Giovanni Rufino/The CW; Snow: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; Rutherford: Giovanni Rufino/The CW; Ritter: David Livingston/Getty Images; Paolo: Giovanni Rufino/The CW

Gossip Girl

type
  • TV Show

Get ready to feel about a billion years old. Andrew McCarthy is going to play Serena van der Woodsen’s grandfather. He’s playing Lily’s dad on the Gossip Girl spin-off prequel, and who better to take us back to the ’80s than a former Brat Packer?

While we’re still waiting to find out who’ll be the younger version of CeCe “judgemental drunk grandma” Rhodes (Cynthia Watros?), McCarthy at least means we can sketch out the family tree. Behold:

addCredit(“McCarthy: Roger Kisby/Getty Images; Lagerfelt: Giovanni Rufino/The CW; Snow: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; Rutherford: Giovanni Rufino/The CW; Ritter: David Livingston/Getty Images; Paolo: Giovanni Rufino/The CW”)

Episode Recaps

Gossip Girl

Spotted: Serena, Dan, Blair, Chuck, Vanessa, and Nate — hooking up, breaking up, and freaking out. You know you love it! Xoxo!
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 6
rating
status
  • Off Air
creator
  • Josh Schwartz
stream service

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com