Tom Cruise to play the president?

Tom Cruise may decide to play President of the United States for a German director. Florian Henkel von Donnersmarck, who won the Oscar for foreign-language film for his drama The Lives of Others in 2007, is in talks to direct Cruise in The 28th Amendent, a Warner Bros. film about a U.S. president who learns that a cabal is secretly controlling the government and is out to kill him, Variety reports. It’s still early in the process, and Cruise is circling five different projects right now, but if this happens, it will be a huge leap up the Hollywood power ranks for the gregarious von Donnersmarck, who speaks fluent English, but has yet to make an English language film.