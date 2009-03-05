'NCIS' shocker: A 'tragic' fate for Tony and Ziva

NCIS type TV Show network CBS genre Action

Crime Where to watch Close Streaming Options

“Tiva” fans, I’ve got good news for you, and, as the title of this story suggests, bad news — potentially very bad news. But hey, first the good: NCIS executive producer Shane Brennan tells me that for viewers who are in love with the duo — and I know there are lots of you — “the last four episodes of the season are going to be amazing. They will not believe what’s in store for these characters. We focus on Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) in a way that we haven’t focused on them in six seasons!

“I’m very serious,” he adds. “They carry the last four episodes in a way that is really, really shocking, and in a way, the audience will not see any of this coming.”

Okay, you’ve got my attention. Now tell me more. “It starts with part one

of “Legend” on April 28, which is the spin-off episode,” Brennan says.

“Now, having said that, it doesn’t really start in part one. We’ve been

sowing the seeds of this for some time. And the audience is aware

there’s a character out there called Michael Rifkin (Merik Tadros),

because he was introduced in the first episode of Season 6. And they

know Tony’s aware of Michael’s existence. So let’s just say, in the

last four episodes, Michael makes his appearance in a big way.

“You’ve got what you might want to call a triangle,” he continues.

“It’s a triangle with very, very pointy ends. Someone’s going to get

hurt.”

As in, um, dead hurt? “Something tragic will happen to Tony,” Brennan

confirms. “Something tragic will happen to Ziva as well. It’s one of

those arcs that has been building and building and building for so long

that we decided it really deserved to be featured in a big way. It’s

emotionally and physically explosive.”

“Physically explosive” doesn’t sound good. But the boss won’t reveal

whether anyone, much less either of Tiva’s portrayers, is on their way

out. “Possibly,” he teases. “I won’t take it any further than that.”

Yikes! Okay, your turn, Tivotees. Excited about the final four or just

worried about how final they may be for your fave couple? Weigh in

below. (Additional reporting by Andy Patrick)

More NCIS scoop:

Major development for Abby and McGee